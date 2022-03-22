M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.43) and last traded at GBX 994 ($13.09), with a volume of 27162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 962 ($12.66).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The company has a market capitalization of £543.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 846.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 826.54.

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.85), for a total transaction of £22,462.24 ($29,571.14).

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

