Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.28. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 41,804 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $315.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

In other Macatawa Bank news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 105,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

