Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 30,735 shares.The stock last traded at $18.49 and had previously closed at $18.37.

Several research firms recently commented on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $911.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

