Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

NYSE:MGA opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

