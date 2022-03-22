Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.57

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and traded as high as $9.77. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 1,332 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MJDLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

