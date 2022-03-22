MakiSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $188,115.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $188,115.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.30 or 0.07009454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.83 or 0.99964045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042762 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

