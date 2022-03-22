Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.18

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.18 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.99). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 222.90 ($2.93), with a volume of 2,701,887 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 229.70 ($3.02).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($36,137.44).

Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

