Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 229.70 ($3.02).

Shares of LON:EMG traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 225.60 ($2.97). 1,099,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,217. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 213.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 155.95 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.19).

In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($36,137.44).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

