Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Reaches $13.36

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $46.85 million and $34.84 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $13.36 or 0.00031361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.91 or 0.07030145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.92 or 0.99845519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042709 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

