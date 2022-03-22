Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MANH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.
Shares of MANH opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.20. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $113.09 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.99.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
