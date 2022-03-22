Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of MANH opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.20. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $113.09 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

