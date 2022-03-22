Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 265,312 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)
