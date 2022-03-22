Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.90. Manitex International shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 18,320 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 206,462 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Manitex International by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

