MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.40 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $37.10 million and approximately $29.40 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 451,681,510 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

