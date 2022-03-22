Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 287,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,555,058 shares.The stock last traded at $20.88 and had previously closed at $20.56.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

