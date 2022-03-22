MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 23% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $44.67 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.31 or 0.07050167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,461.22 or 1.00042515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042439 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.