Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the business services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%.

MARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

