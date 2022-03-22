Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $27.63

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.63, but opened at $28.96. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 377,049 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

