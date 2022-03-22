Marc Ferrentino Sells 7,294 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) COO Marc Ferrentino sold 7,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $47,994.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,853,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. The firm has a market cap of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.48.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
About Yext (Get Rating)
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
