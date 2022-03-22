Marc Ferrentino Sells 7,294 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) COO Marc Ferrentino sold 7,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $47,994.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,853,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. The firm has a market cap of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

