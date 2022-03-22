Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 302.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. 2,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,760. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.