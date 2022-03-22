Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 208.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MRNS opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 142,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.