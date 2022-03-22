Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 208.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.
Shares of MRNS opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 142,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
