Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 472.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

MRNS opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

