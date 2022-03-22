Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Raised to $22.00 at JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 151.72% from the company’s previous close.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

MRNS opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $321.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

