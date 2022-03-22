MarketWise (MKTW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ: MKTW) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2022 – MarketWise had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – MarketWise had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – MarketWise was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

3/11/2022 – MarketWise had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – MarketWise had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MKTW traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,392. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

