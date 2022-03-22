Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MAKSY stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.