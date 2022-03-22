Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of VAC opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average is $160.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $133.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $65,254,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

