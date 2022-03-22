Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 2.4%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.59 and last traded at $53.65. 7,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,841,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 134,504 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 157.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 141,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.