MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Stock Price Down 7.8%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 47,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 18,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$32.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

About MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.