Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading Down 2.8%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 4,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 233,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

MMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $711.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.