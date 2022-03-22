Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Downgraded to Hold at Erste Group

Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton from €175.00 ($192.31) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a research report on Friday.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton stock opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $215.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average is $198.72.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

