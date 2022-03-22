McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.18

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 2.02 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,954,902 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

