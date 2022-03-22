McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY22 guidance at $3.17-$3.22 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

