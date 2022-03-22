McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 231.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 814,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 146,328 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $299.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.27.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

