Mdex Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $216.27 million and $9.35 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.69 or 0.07041332 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,468.79 or 0.99989298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042632 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,435,926 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

