mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.27

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.27 and traded as low as C$3.39. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.44, with a volume of 107,345 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.27. The stock has a market cap of C$151.26 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

