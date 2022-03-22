Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.98

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.98 and traded as high as $10.05. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 173,514 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

