MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $14.90

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $15.42. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 368 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $943.52 million, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

