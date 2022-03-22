MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $14.90

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $15.42. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 368 shares.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $943.52 million, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57.
MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.