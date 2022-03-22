Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 229.50 ($3.02).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 133.10 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.28. The company has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 204.06 ($2.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

In other news, insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,360.19). Also, insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($61,282.25). Insiders have purchased 89,500 shares of company stock worth $12,257,000 over the last 90 days.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

