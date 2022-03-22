Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCG opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

