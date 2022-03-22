Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) PT Lowered to $9.50

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

