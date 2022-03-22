Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $3,824.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $3,824.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00298663 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001340 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00036966 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.85 or 0.00741756 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

