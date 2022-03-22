Mesa Air Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 752% compared to the average daily volume of 511 call options.

Shares of MESA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MESA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

