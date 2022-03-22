MetaHash Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. #MetaHash has a market cap of $12.70 million and $660,149.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.56 or 0.07053067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,517.72 or 0.99808505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042266 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,321,488,554 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,943,990 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

