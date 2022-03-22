MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 286,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,084,754 shares.The stock last traded at $70.44 and had previously closed at $68.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

