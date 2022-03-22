Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,394.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,433.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,492.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,095.74 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.