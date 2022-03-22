MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $73.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.
MGEE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th.
MGEE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 193,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $82.95.
In other MGE Energy news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.
About MGE Energy (Get Rating)
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
