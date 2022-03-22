MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $73.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MGEE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGEE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 193,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

