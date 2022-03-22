Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 2,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

