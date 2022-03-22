Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,373 shares of company stock worth $22,292,395 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.