Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.54.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,373 shares of company stock valued at $22,292,395. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,550,000 after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,133,000 after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

