MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 2.8%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 581,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 695,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.22% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

