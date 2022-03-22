Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,608 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $230.14 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

